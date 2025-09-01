Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CEO Sells 32,455 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2025

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWVGet Free Report) CEO Michael Intrator sold 32,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $3,104,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,153,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,216,014.50. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CoreWeave Stock Up 0.2%

CRWV stock opened at $103.04 on Monday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.36.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Northland Capmk raised CoreWeave to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CoreWeave from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on CoreWeave from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $173,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,809,000 after buying an additional 420,915 shares during the period. Lmdagg L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $48,030,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $39,824,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $34,284,000.

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV)

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.