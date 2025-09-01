Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CEO Sells 32,455 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Intrator sold 32,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $3,104,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,153,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,216,014.50. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CoreWeave Stock Up 0.2%

CRWV stock opened at $103.04 on Monday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.36.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Northland Capmk raised CoreWeave to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CoreWeave from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on CoreWeave from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $173,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,809,000 after buying an additional 420,915 shares during the period. Lmdagg L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $48,030,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $39,824,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $34,284,000.

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.