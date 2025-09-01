Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CEO Sells 32,455 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Intrator sold 32,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $3,104,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,153,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,216,014.50. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CoreWeave Stock Up 0.2%
CRWV stock opened at $103.04 on Monday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.36.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on CRWV
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $173,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,809,000 after buying an additional 420,915 shares during the period. Lmdagg L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $48,030,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $39,824,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $34,284,000.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CoreWeave
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.