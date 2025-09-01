Thomas Cowan Sells 2,619,434 Shares of Guzman Y GOMEZ (ASX:GYG) Stock

Guzman Y GOMEZ Ltd (ASX:GYG – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Cowan sold 2,619,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$26.01, for a total value of A$68,131,478.34.

Guzman Y GOMEZ Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -400.24.

Guzman Y GOMEZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a yield of 49.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 14th.

