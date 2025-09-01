Insider Selling: IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Chairman Sells 21,464 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey Et Al Gendell sold 21,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.80, for a total value of $7,722,747.20. Following the sale, the chairman owned 10,892,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,078,324. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IES Price Performance

Shares of IESC opened at $349.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.03. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.89 and a 1-year high of $370.88. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $890.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.00 million. IES had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IESC

Institutional Trading of IES

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,210,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new stake in IES during the second quarter worth approximately $46,916,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in IES by 17.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 50.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 110,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,845 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About IES

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.