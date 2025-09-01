Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) Target Price at $56.00

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. National Bankshares raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

PBA opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,613,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,088,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,920 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1,591.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,155,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,994 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,547,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,939 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,995,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,634 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

