Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

Several brokerages have commented on TTC. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Longbow Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the sale, the director owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Toro by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Toro by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Toro by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Toro by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.56. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toro will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

