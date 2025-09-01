BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $330.8889.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BeOne Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $321.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $313.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

NASDAQ:ONC opened at $306.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeOne Medicines has a 12 month low of $170.99 and a 12 month high of $330.63. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of -176.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.01.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.36. BeOne Medicines had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that BeOne Medicines will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 27,802 shares of BeOne Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.38, for a total transaction of $7,044,470.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 39,936 shares of BeOne Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $12,182,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,730 shares of company stock worth $57,617,229. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

