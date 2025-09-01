ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBNY. Citigroup upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

Get ABB alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABB

ABB Trading Down 0.9%

About ABB

Shares of ABBNY stock opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. ABB has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $67.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

(Get Free Report)

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.