Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM) Receives $17.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.0714.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Titan America in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Titan America in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.

Shares of Titan America stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Titan America has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $429.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.95 million. Titan America’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Titan America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Titan America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Titan America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Titan America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan America in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000.

About Titan America

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

