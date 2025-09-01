Wall Street Zen Upgrades 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) to Hold

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of 908 Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 908 Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

908 Devices Trading Down 0.2%

MASS opened at $6.25 on Friday. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a market cap of $224.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.37.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. 908 Devices has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 908 Devices

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $49,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 102,930 shares in the company, valued at $728,744.40. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Turner sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $53,681.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311.23. The trade was a 83.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $233,890. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in 908 Devices by 221.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 250,311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices in the second quarter worth $341,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

