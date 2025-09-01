AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABCL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of AbCellera Biologics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 511.88% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 million. On average, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

