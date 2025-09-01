Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives C$46.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.50.

MX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a C$53.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a C$40.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

In related news, Director Rich Sumner purchased 1,479 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.65 per share, with a total value of C$74,907.36. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

MX stock opened at C$48.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$46.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.15. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$36.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

