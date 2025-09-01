EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $594.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $619.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $667.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

