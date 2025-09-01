Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABEO. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.54.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 25,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $148,908.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 479,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,924.48. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 69,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $406,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,238.26. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,626 shares of company stock worth $1,417,827. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 894.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 791,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 116,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

