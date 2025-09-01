NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.6667.
A number of equities analysts have commented on NVEE shares. Lake Street Capital lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti upgraded NV5 Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.
NV5 Global stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. NV5 Global has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.
NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
