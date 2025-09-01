NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.6667.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVEE shares. Lake Street Capital lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti upgraded NV5 Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,971,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 179,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 434.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 24,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. NV5 Global has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

