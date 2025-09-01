FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.83.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $153.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.80. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $75.06 and a 1-year high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 465.13%. FTAI Aviation's revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

