Wall Street Zen Upgrades Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) to Sell

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GWAV opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a market cap of $3.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Greenwave Technology Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Greenwave Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWAV. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 101,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions by 11,241.8% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 4,843,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.