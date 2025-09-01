Wall Street Zen Upgrades iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Sell

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

ITOS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $10.15 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $448.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.39). Research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Hallal sold 38,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $391,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 43,883 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $439,707.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,108.06. The trade was a 22.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,185 shares of company stock worth $2,805,412 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,569,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $17,856,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,649,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after buying an additional 1,556,798 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 831,883 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 347.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 922,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 716,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

