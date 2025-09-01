G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Shares of WILC opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. G. Willi-Food International has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44.
G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.83 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.70%.
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.
