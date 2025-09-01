G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Shares of WILC opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. G. Willi-Food International has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.83 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WILC. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in G. Willi-Food International by 786.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

