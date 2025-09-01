Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix Stock Down 1.9%

NFLX stock opened at $1,208.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $513.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,231.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,118.55. Netflix has a one year low of $660.80 and a one year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,629 shares of company stock worth $116,131,982 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Munro Partners acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $95,607,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Netflix by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 187,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,772,000 after buying an additional 150,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,959,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

