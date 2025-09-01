Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $20.90 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $46.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The company has a market cap of $571.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.16 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 33.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

