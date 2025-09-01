Wall Street Zen Downgrades Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Sell

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prospect Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PSEC

Prospect Capital Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.85. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.08 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 69.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 623,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $1,988,327.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 83,266,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,618,622.94. This represents a 0.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter worth $1,864,000. Caxton Associates LLP grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 86.5% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 690,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 319,984 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 92.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.