Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.70.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $163.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $157.80 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The firm had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,296,249.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $39,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

