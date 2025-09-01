Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

DDS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $394.33.

DDS stock opened at $531.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $472.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.44. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $282.24 and a fifty-two week high of $553.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 8.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

