Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Sell (D-)” Rating for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $6.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.85. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $17.41.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 594,375.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $629,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

