SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Up 1.8%

SVRE stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SaverOne 2014 has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $163.15.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

