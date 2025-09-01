SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
SaverOne 2014 Stock Up 1.8%
SVRE stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SaverOne 2014 has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $163.15.
About SaverOne 2014
