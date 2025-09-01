MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

MDxHealth Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of MDxHealth stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $167.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 374.98% and a negative net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. MDxHealth has set its Q2 2025 guidance at -0.150–0.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDxHealth will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXH. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDxHealth by 10.6% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,221,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 499,992 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $1,033,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDxHealth by 20.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,181,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDxHealth by 459.1% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 156,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the second quarter worth about $273,000.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

