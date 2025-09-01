Wall Street Zen Upgrades FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) to Hold

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstSun Capital Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

FSUN stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $45.32.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.35 million. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities analysts forecast that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $45,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $139,000.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

