Harris & Harris Group (NASDAQ:TURN) Given “Sell (D-)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Harris & Harris Group (NASDAQ:TURN)'s stock had its "sell (d-)" rating reissued by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Harris & Harris Group Price Performance

Shares of Harris & Harris Group stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. Harris & Harris Group has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harris & Harris Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TURN. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harris & Harris Group in the first quarter worth about $1,488,000. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harris & Harris Group in the first quarter worth about $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harris & Harris Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Harris & Harris Group by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harris & Harris Group Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

