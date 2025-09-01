WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $0.75.

Get WW International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WW International

WW International Trading Down 2.6%

About WW International

NASDAQ:WW opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. WW International has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $46.95.

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.