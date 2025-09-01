Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Steakholder Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STKH opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Steakholder Foods has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

Institutional Trading of Steakholder Foods

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steakholder Foods stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steakholder Foods Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:STKH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 14.18% of Steakholder Foods worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

