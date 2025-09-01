Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Methode Electronics Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of MEI stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.80). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Methode Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
