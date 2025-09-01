Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.80). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Methode Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 53,027 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 246,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 103,688 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 802,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 91,603 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 276,923 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

