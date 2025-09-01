Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Blue Gold Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:BGL opened at $10.81 on Friday. Blue Gold has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $166.50.
About Blue Gold
