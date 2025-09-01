Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGLGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Blue Gold Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:BGL opened at $10.81 on Friday. Blue Gold has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $166.50.

About Blue Gold

Blue Gold Limited is a gold mining company developing a portfolio of assets anchored by the historic Bogoso Prestea Mine in the Ashanti region of Ghana. Blue Gold Limited, formerly known as Perception Capital Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK.

