Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.
In related news, CEO Timothy Vanderhook sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $117,196.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 365,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,194.08. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Max O. Valdes sold 4,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $69,135.02. Following the sale, the director owned 21,591 shares in the company, valued at $308,535.39. The trade was a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,125 shares of company stock worth $430,048. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 35.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,239,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Viant Technology by 6.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 276,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Viant Technology by 1,223.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 57,849 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
