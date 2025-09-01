Curanex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CURX) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2025

Curanex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CURXGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Curanex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CURX opened at $5.60 on Friday. Curanex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $5.63.

Curanex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curanex is a developmental stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative botanical drugs to treat patients suffering from inflammatory diseases. Our mission is to address significant unmet medical needs and improve patients’ lives by harnessing the power of natural substances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curanex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curanex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.