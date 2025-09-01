Curanex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CURX) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Curanex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CURX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Curanex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.9%
Shares of NASDAQ CURX opened at $5.60 on Friday. Curanex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $5.63.
Curanex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Curanex Pharmaceuticals
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- What is Put Option Volume?
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Curanex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curanex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.