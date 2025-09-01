Curanex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CURX) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Curanex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CURX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Curanex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CURX opened at $5.60 on Friday. Curanex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $5.63.

Curanex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Curanex is a developmental stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative botanical drugs to treat patients suffering from inflammatory diseases. Our mission is to address significant unmet medical needs and improve patients’ lives by harnessing the power of natural substances.

