89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Sell (D-) Rating at Weiss Ratings

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reissued by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of 89BIO from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

89BIO Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.19, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 89BIO has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.27.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 89BIO will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 89BIO news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $115,280.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 309,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,191.28. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in 89BIO by 40.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,889,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,285 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in 89BIO by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,514,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,838 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 89BIO by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,052 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of 89BIO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,478,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,478,000 after acquiring an additional 99,513 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 89BIO by 25.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,163,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,278 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

