Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (D-) Rating for 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.49.

8X8 Stock Down 2.0%

Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $270.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.86. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.52.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 24,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $49,755.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 187,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,950.65. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,885,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,549,594.16. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,741 shares of company stock valued at $615,895. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 85,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Further Reading

