Wall Street Zen Downgrades Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) to Sell

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

CREX opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Creative Realities has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 million, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Creative Realities had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Creative Realities will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Realities in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Creative Realities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Creative Realities by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

