Weiss Ratings Reiterates Hold (C) Rating for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reissued by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

AOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $92.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,105.22. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $447,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 29.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in A. O. Smith by 50.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

