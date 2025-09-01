ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded ADT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.34.

ADT Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE ADT opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.13. ADT has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $590,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,124,541.46. This trade represents a 38.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ADT by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in ADT by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

