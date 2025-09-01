Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adecoagro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

NYSE AGRO opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $844.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.40). Adecoagro had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.30%.The company had revenue of $405.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 837.5% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 44,816 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 103,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 75,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

