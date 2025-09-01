Wall Street Zen Downgrades Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Hold

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.88. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $185.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,657.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Lish sold 36,081 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $452,094.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 708,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,953.15. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 18,092 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $269,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 438,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,515.21. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,376,804. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth about $135,874,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,177,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after purchasing an additional 347,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,014,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,990,000 after purchasing an additional 45,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,527,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after purchasing an additional 342,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 185,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

