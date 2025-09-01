Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Shares of FPI stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94.
Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 127.59%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Farmland Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.340 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.
