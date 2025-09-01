Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FPI stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 127.59%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Farmland Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.340 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Farmland Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Farmland Partners by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 62,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Farmland Partners by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 299,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.