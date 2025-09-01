Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Centerspace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial raised Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Centerspace from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Get Centerspace alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CSR

Centerspace Price Performance

NYSE CSR opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.53 million, a PE ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.75. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.89 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Centerspace

In other news, CEO Anne Olson bought 750 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $41,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,229.60. This trade represents a 4.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Schissel bought 500 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,492. The trade was a 3.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,325. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 57,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.