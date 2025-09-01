Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ellington Credit from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

NYSE EARN opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.41 million, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.31. Ellington Credit has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $7.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. Ellington Credit had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ellington Credit during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Ellington Credit by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

