Wall Street Zen Downgrades Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Hold

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

CCJ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price target on Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.32.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. Cameco has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 59,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

