Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair upgraded Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial set a $310.00 price objective on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.47.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN opened at $272.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.37. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $184.80 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,862.70. This represents a 95.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,900 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $4,047,027.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 170,280 shares in the company, valued at $43,341,368.40. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,487 shares of company stock valued at $27,494,779 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Penumbra by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,573,000 after purchasing an additional 54,890 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,863,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.