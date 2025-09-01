ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NOW opened at $918.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $945.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $924.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.68, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,614.32. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,350. This represents a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,054 shares of company stock worth $10,706,530. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

