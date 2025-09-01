Heico (NYSE:HEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Heico from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $350.00 price target on Heico in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Heico to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.18.

Get Heico alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Heico

Heico Stock Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $312.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.36 and a 200-day moving average of $283.31. Heico has a one year low of $216.68 and a one year high of $338.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Heico had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heico will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heico news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total value of $106,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,650. The trade was a 19.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Laurans A. Mendelson sold 56,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.45, for a total transaction of $17,985,035.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,253,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,311,420.15. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,656 shares of company stock worth $28,534,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heico

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Capital Management grew its holdings in Heico by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 3,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Heico by 36.5% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 1.6% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Heico by 1.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Heico by 1.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.