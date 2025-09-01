Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 31.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 20.05%.The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ladder Capital

In related news, Director Mark David Alexander sold 26,795 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $290,993.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,426.94. This trade represents a 47.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 91,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,501 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 138.6% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

