Wall Street Zen Downgrades Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) to Sell

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

IRT opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 150.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $161.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.195-1.215 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,806,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,482,000 after acquiring an additional 554,729 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,570,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,095,000 after buying an additional 171,228 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,139,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,678,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,926,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,529,000 after buying an additional 789,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,190,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,524,000 after buying an additional 138,817 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

